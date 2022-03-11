Due to winter weather across the region. Emporia State and Central Missouri's baseball series will be condensed into two days.
The Hornets and Mules will meet in a doubleheader on Sunday and then play a single game on Monday, March 12. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. each day from Crane Stadium/Tompkins Field.
The Hornets have won three in a row heading into the series with No. 11 Central Missouri.
With the delay to the weekend series, Emporia State's midweek game with Pittsburg State has been moved from Tuesday, March 15 to Wednesday, March 16. First pitch from Glennen Field in the Trusler Sports Complex is set for 5 p.m.
