The Emporia Gazette
Emporia Police want to know who fired shots in recent weeks which damaged a house and an apartment.
The Emporia Gazette
Emporia Police want to know who fired shots in recent weeks which damaged a house and an apartment.
The police say the incidents are unrelated.
A statement released Monday said officers received two reports on Saturday, August 6. But the first case happened one to two weeks earlier, with a bullet falling through a ceiling at 902 Sylvan St.
A bullet damaged a television in an apartment, but no injuries were reported.
The second case involved a house hit by gunfire at 202 East First Ave. Someone reported hearing several shots between midnight - 2 a.m. Aug. 6. Again, there was no word of injuries.
“These cases are not related,” the police statement said. Detectives do not think anyone in the homes was a target of the shots.
People with information about the gunfire are asked to call Emporia Police at 620-343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273. Online tips can be left by using the P3 smartphone app.
