WARRENSBURG, MO. – Central Missouri held the Emporia State women’s basketball team to its worst scoring output since 2015 as it blasted the Hornets 83-49 Monday night.
Emporia State (9-5, 4-4 MIAA) shot a dismal 25.8% (15 of 58) in the contest and 15.2% (5 of 33) from beyond the arc while being outrebounded by the Jennies (9-5, 5-2 MIAA) 47-30.
Central Missouri led from start to finish, setting the tone for the game right away by jumping ahead 18-2 in the first four and a half minutes and 28-8 after the first period. The Hornets pulled back to within 16 by halftime but were outscored 40-22 in the second half.
Kali Martin led Emporia State with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Fredricka Sheats added 12 points and Tre’Zure Jobe had 10.
Brooke Littrell scored 22, Charley Bovaird had 18 and Kade Hackerott had 15 for the Jennies, who shot 48.4% (30 of 62) in the game.
The Hornets will look to bounce back when they play Missouri Western (12-1, 6-1 MIAA) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Griffons beat Missouri Southern 74-65 on Monday.
