Tray Buchanan scored 29 points and Jumah’Ri Turner added 20 as the Emporia State men’s basketball team upset No. 2 Northwest Missouri State 75-56 Tuesday night.
The win snapped the Hornets’ nine-game losing streak to the Bearcats and was their first win over a top two team in school history at the Division II level.
Despite a lackadaisical offensive start for both teams, Emporia State pulled out to a commanding 32-18 halftime lead thanks to a 9-0 run to end the first 20 minutes.
The Bearcats (21-3, 14-2 MIAA) never got any closer than 13 points in the second half while the Hornets (17-6, 12-5 MIAA) led by as many as 22.
Emporia State outshot defending national champion Northwest Missouri State 49.1% (27 of 55) to 37.7% (20 of 53) as the Hornets held the Bearcats to their lowest point output since 2019.
Brenden Van Dyke joined Buchanan and Turner in double-figures with 15 points. Buchanan’s 29 points moved him into seventh in the school’s all-time season scoring list.
Trevor Hudgins led the Bearcats with 20 points and Luke Waters contributed 16.
Emporia State will host Lincoln at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
