Longtime community volunteer Evora Wheeler and Rotary Club of Emporia president Rachael Correll were named Paul Harris Fellows by the Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon, honoring their many contributions to the local community.

The Paul Harris Fellow recognition, established in 1957, acknowledges individuals who make contributions of $1,000 to the humanitarian causes and projects backed by the Rotary Foundation.

