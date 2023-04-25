Longtime community volunteer Evora Wheeler and Rotary Club of Emporia president Rachael Correll were named Paul Harris Fellows by the Rotary Club Tuesday afternoon, honoring their many contributions to the local community.
The Paul Harris Fellow recognition, established in 1957, acknowledges individuals who make contributions of $1,000 to the humanitarian causes and projects backed by the Rotary Foundation.
“Every year we do a community member Paul Harris Fellow, so we designate someone in our community that has impacted our community,” Correll said.
Community members are nominated and then voted on. Wheeler, she said, was an “easy choice.”
“Obviously, this was an easy choice for us. Evora’s name popped right up. She’s well-deserving,” Correll said. “I tell everyone I benefitted a little bit more, because when I told her that she was a recipient of it, she brought me baked goods.”
And of course, anyone who has ever had some of Wheeler’s baked goods knows just how lucky Correll was right then.
“I feel very, very humbled,” Wheeler said. “From a kid growing up on a farm in the Great Depression southwest of Emporia, and to have been able to have the opportunities that I’ve had over the years, it’s just mind boggling to me.”
Now 92, Wheeler recalled a nice car pulling up next to the barn at the family farm when she was just six or seven years old.
“A couple of guys got out in their suits and I thought, ‘Oh, what’s that?’ Pretty soon my dad was hollering to get my mom out here,” she said. “Mom went out. She said, ‘You stay in the yard,’ so I did. … They had come out to foreclose on the farm.”
Wheeler said her father was able to get a job through the Agricultural Adjustment Act, which was established in 1933 as part of U.S. president Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal. The job had her father walking every field of every farm and drawing out the outlines of the acreage.
“That meant that this little gal had to step up and start doing more things,” she said, adding that the family didn’t have a tractor. “I come from hardworking to the softness of today’s living and having everything mechanized or electrified. This honor, you have no idea what it does to my heart for it to be recognized.”
Wheeler said there's never a shortage of volunteer opportunities in the community.
"There are so many, many opportunities and I think sometimes people are reluctant to do it or they don't want to give their time, or they're more interested in something for themselves rather than giving," she said. "That's sad to me because there's so many opportunities that people can take advantage of to help, in so many ways, in this community."
Wheeler estimated her famous pies and other baked goods have brought in more than $1 million over the years for various charitable causes in Emporia. She said she prays every night that she's still able to bake more goodies.
"I ask God every night, 'Please let me keep making pies so I can keep donating to help pay back for all the things that I've had, all the opportunities that I've had,'" she said.
Correll's recognition came as last minute surprise. A Rotarian of more than eight years, Correll was blindsided when her father, Greg Bachman, stood up to announce her award.
"I just wanted to do something to recognize her for a job well done," he said.
Correll said the recognition meant a lot to her.
"Obviously, this club is community members who have impacted Emporia," she said. "Just ... to be president this year has been one thing, but then to be a Paul Harris [Fellow] is pretty cool."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.