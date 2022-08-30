If it’s Tuesday, it must be Bingo Night at the Emporia Senior Center. The building was bustling with players getting cards and refreshments and the quiet hum of conversation. A crowd of about fifty vied for a chance at a $1,000 jackpot.
Emporia Senior Center Administrative Assistant Tammy Kelley was calling bingo instead of celebrating her birthday. But the crowd serenaded her with a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.”
Kelley and Emporia Senior Center Director Ian Boyd are slowly bringing activities back to the center, to the delight of their patrons. Emporia Senior Center board members, like Virginia McCabe, are also back, volunteering at bingo nights and other events.
“We’re starting to see more people come to events,” McCabe commented. “During the pandemic we were closed much of the time.”
The current schedule includes Coffee Hour on Mondays, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Card players gather at 9 a.m. on Monday mornings and on Thursdays at 1 p.m. They’re currently playing pinochle. Once a month, the genealogy group meets on Monday evenings.
Tuesdays are bingo nights, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Sales begin at 6 p.m., and play commences at 7 p.m.
The exercise group meets for an hour on Tuesday and Friday mornings at 9:30 a.m.
Fundraising lunches are held every other Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., with carryout service at noon. The public is invited to the fundraisers. The cost is $15 per person; proceeds help defray senior center expenses. The next lunch will be Sept. 7.
On Thursdays, Hermes Footcare is at the center by appointment, and available to the whole community. Contact them at 316-260-4110 to get an appointment and discuss cost and insurance coverage.
Volunteer Virginia Higgins was running the concession stand and doing a brisk business in homemade desserts.
“The ladies bake and donate the desserts — it’s a way to help make money for the center,” she said. “We haven’t really recovered from covid yet, but it’s good to get out and see people again.”
Chris Waller provides maintenance and groundskeeping services, does all the setup and breakdown for events at the center, and, thanks to a booming voice, serves as the “human microphone” for center events.
One table held a group of young bingo players, including baby Roman. Brianna Wright, Roman’s mom, said it was just the second time she’d come to bingo at the senior center. Her friends Angela Marin and Melanie Espinoza agreed that it was a fun and inexpensive night out.
Just one table over, friends Margaret Lusby, Freda Birchmeier and Maria Partridge have been playing bingo at the senior center “for a very long time.” They all agreed that the socializing and companionship were sorely missed during the pandemic and they are all very glad to be back in person on Tuesday nights.
Kelley noted that outings to the New Theatre in Overland Park have resumed. “Hank Williams: Lost Highway” will be next on October 19.
“We have so many resources, like our equipment closet, that has wheelchairs and adaptive equipment,” Kelley said. “Our social events are really important, too. A good way to meet new people and get together with friends. Everybody is welcome here.”
For more information, stop by the Emporia Senior Center at 603 E. 12th Ave., call them at 620-343-3160, or check their Facebook page.
