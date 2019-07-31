Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.