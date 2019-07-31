KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garin Higgins agreed with the finish MIAA coaches and media picked for the Emporia State football team this fall.
The Hornets were selected to take sixth in the conference, according to media and coaches. The prediction was released at MIAA Media Day Wednesday morning.
“That’s where I expected us to be picked,” Higgins said. “It’s basically what you’ve (done) over the past years and what you have coming back. We had a really good year last year and were able to finish the season strong and win six of our last seven, and winning a bowl game.
“Our expectation levels are definitely a little bit higher than what it was five or six years ago. I’m proud of how last year ended. It’s very difficult to get to the playoffs in our conference. Last year was last year. This is a new team, a different identity ... but our players know what is expected out of them. Our guys have been working hard. They care about the program. I know what’s expected of them.”
ESU will return 13 starters when it opens the season Sept. 5 against Northeastern State at Welch Stadium. Defensively, the Hornets return junior Jace McDown, seniors Parker Bass, Tre’vaun Ammons and Gary Woods II.
On offense, senior Austin Unterreriner brings experience on the offensive line, while senior Kai Callins returns at running back.
Callins, McDown, Unterreiner and Woods all represented the Hornets at Wednesday’s media day.
“They’re a part of our leadership council,” Higgins said. “Those guys have earned the right to be a part of MIAA Media Day. Our players were excited to go up there and they represented us well.”
Woods said the Hornets will have a chip on their shoulders, no matter where they were picked to finish in the MIAA. The majority of this year’s senior class was immediately part of a successful program when arriving on campus in 2015.
“We’re those kids across the tracks,” he said. “(We’ve) been working hard all summer. Every game counts.”
Callins will be a part of an offense that brings several key players back, but will be searching for a successor at quarterback with Braxton Marstall graduating.
“I feel pretty confident about what our offense is going to be this season,” Callins said. “We have all of our (offensive) line coming back, which is going to be huge, protecting the quarterback and helping us with the run. (Our) receivers are very talented. I’m very confident of what we’re going to produce. All three quarterbacks that are going through the QB battle, all of them can win games. They’re all very good at what they can do. There’s no concern from my end.”
The Hornets will report to campus on Aug. 11 with practices beginning Aug. 12.
“(I’m) ready to get camp started, because once practice starts, that’s the easy part to me,” Higgins said. “That’s something that I’ve been doing a long time. It’s time-consuming getting them to the field with meetings, compliance, insurance and physicals.”
