Keaton Tuttle was announced as the next head football coach at Emporia High School on Feb. 10, 2021, a role he held on an interim basis for the final two games of last season following the dismissal of former head coach Corby Milleson amid allegations of abuse against players.
Although his promotion came as a result of turmoil within the school’s football program, for Tuttle, the opportunity to be a head coach is the fulfillment of a goal that he’s had since he was young.
“It was a surreal moment and, honestly, I still catch myself,” Tuttle said. “I was coming to school this morning and somebody stopped me and told me, ‘Congratulations.’ And I was like, ‘For what?’ It just kind of hasn’t set in yet, and maybe it won’t for a little bit. But I’m real thankful for the position and I’m really excited. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do since I was a second-grader. It’s a dream come true, and I know that’s a little cliche and I said that at the end of being the interim, but it really is. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and there’s a great opportunity here.”
Tuttle wasn’t necessarily a shoo-in for the job. Even though he’d been the interim head coach, the school decided to open up the position to both internal and external applicants.
“They did interviews, and we got done with that and a few days later they let me know that they were offering me the position,” Tuttle said. “I didn’t have to think twice.”
Prior to taking on head coaching duties temporarily last season, Tuttle had spent the previous five years as an offensive line coach for the Spartans. During that time, he assisted with some offensive installs and became known as a well-liked assistant on the coaching staff.
However, Tuttle’s journey to the helm of Emporia football began 350 miles away in Cherokee, Iowa, a farming community of about 5,000 people in the northwest part of that state. He was born to two collegiate athletes and sports were an integral part of his family milieu. His mother was a high school teacher, coach and athletic director as Tuttle was growing up and his three sisters were all successful athletes as well.
Tuttle played football, basketball, track and baseball all four years of high school, a feat that no Kansas athlete could pull off, as Iowa plays its high school sports season during the summer so it doesn’t conflict with track.
“Football was always my favorite,” Tuttle said. “When I got into high school, I started to think, ‘Hey, maybe there’s a future in this.’”
After graduating from Washington High School in Cherokee, Tuttle went to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs on a $300 a year football scholarship. There he played for influential coaches and with quality athletes, including Jake Waters, who would go on to be a two-year starting quarterback at Kansas State.
“We had some great guys I played with, phenomenal coaches that I still talk to quite a bit,” Tuttle said.
He played in a few games his freshman year and in his sophomore year, he earned both a more substantial scholarship and a flexible starting role on the offensive line. Following that, he moved on to play at Fort Hays State, where he majored in education.
“Like I said, my mom was a coach, she was a teacher and my dad was a farmer — still is — but he actually went to school for education,” Tuttle said. “It was either farm or teach, one of the two. So I went into teaching.”
However, as his graduation from FHSU loomed, Tuttle was still unsure what he was going to do next.
“It had to be about two days before graduation, my department head at Fort Hays came in,” Tuttle said. “I was done with football. I was more worried about getting a job. I didn’t know what I was going to do. He basically said, ‘Hey, I talked to a principal in Emporia and he wants to know if you’d be interested in interviewing for a teaching job.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I want to teach, I don’t know what I want to do.’”
But Tuttle agreed to the interview and was offered a position as a technology teacher at Emporia High School.
“I called my mom on the way home [from the interview] and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be a teacher. I accepted the job,’” he said. “That was 2015 and I’m still here, so I think it was a pretty good move. The stars had to align there just right and they did, thankfully.”
In 2021, Tuttle will face tremendous challenges as he works to improve upon the Spartans’ 2-7 record from a year ago. Most importantly, he will need to help the program recover from the derogatory culture created by the previous head coach, where many players reported they were routinely targeted for verbal and physical abuse.
The task ahead will not be easy. It never is for programs convalescing from the withering infection of a coach who puts winning ahead of everything else, including the wellbeing of his own players.
But Tuttle, who so readily credits the numerous coaches who have positively impacted him over the years, knows that the most crucial emphasis will be the most fundamental and the one that has apparently been absent from the top in previous seasons.
“I want [our players] to know that we care about them, we really do, and that we can be successful,” Tuttle said.
Tuttle intends for the Spartan football program to become a place where everyone — coaches included — is expected to fulfill their individual responsibilities to themselves and each other every single day.
“They’re going to know that they’re going to be held accountable and they’re going to be held to a high standard, whether that be in football, as a person, in the classroom, all of those things that go along with changing a culture and rebuilding,” Tuttle said.
For Tuttle, football is not the be-all-end-all, but rather an opportunity to provide a healthy, enjoyable activity for young people and a vehicle for helping them become adults of high moral character.
“It’s bigger than football. Football is what we’re here to do, it’s the reason I’m in this position, but it’s beyond that,” he said. “I want to teach them to be good people, good humans who do the right thing … [and] to have fun and learn and grow while it’s all going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.