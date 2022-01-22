CHANUTE – Parker Leeds scored 27 points but the Emporia High boys basketball team needed a whole lot more as it was boat-raced by Shawnee Mission South 80-46 in the third-place game at the Ralph Miller Classic Saturday afternoon.
Leeds went 11 of 15 from the field in the game while the rest of the Spartans (2-10) went 9 of 26 for an overall shooting percentage of 49% (20 of 41).
That’s not necessarily a bad shooting performance, unless the other team shoots it much better, which Shawnee Mission South did. The Raiders hit 59% (29 of 49) of their shots, including 12 3-pointers as compared to just three for the Spartans.
The Raiders (9-2) also pulled down nine offensive rebounds leading to 17 second-chance points, 11 of which came in the first half. By the time the final buzzer sounded, Shawnee Mission South had outrebounded Emporia 27-13.
Spartan head coach Beau Welch said that not only was his team at a size disadvantage, but it was also unable to match the Raiders’ physical intensity, something made even more difficult by the absence of 6-foot-3 sophomore starting post Cooper Rech.
But the final score belies the way the game started. Emporia took a 2-0 lead 14 seconds into the game and kept Shawnee Mission South from hitting its first field goal for more than a minute and a half.
After the Raiders took a 10-8 lead, Leeds hit the first of his three 3-pointers to put the Spartans up 11-10 with three minutes remaining in the first period.
However, Emporia was held off the scoreboard for the next 5:45 and watched as Shawnee Mission South went on a 23-0 run to flip the game.
By halftime, the rout was on as the Raiders took a 49-10 lead to the locker room. They would lead by as many as 42 in the second half before the Spartans trimmed the advantage back a bit.
Five players scored in double figures for Shawnee Mission South, with Erik Smith putting up 17 points while Skyler Rhoads had 14.
Jacob Ortega scored seven points for Emporia and River Peters, Sheldon Stewart and Drew Hess each had four.
UP NEXT
After a 1-2 run through the Ralph Miller Classic, the Spartans will return to action next Saturday when they host Washburn Rural at 5:45 p.m.
SHAWNEE MISSION SOUTH 80, EMPORIA 46
Emporia (2-10) – 11; 10; 9; 16; – 46
Shawnee Mission South (9-2) – 22; 27; 16; 16; – 80
