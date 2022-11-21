Emporia State men's basketball head coach Craig Doty has announced that Chris Harris has signed to attend ESU and play basketball for the Hornets.
"Chris had an incredible summer. This earned him interest, visits, and scholarship offers from many schools in the MIAA," said Doty. "At nearly 6-8 and with guard skills, Chris has the ability to play on the perimeter and has one of the highest ceilings we have seen out of a high school recruit since we arrived at Emporia State five years ago.
A 6-8 guard from Wichita., Harris averaged 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as a junior at Andover HS. He was a first-team All-AVCTL selection and named to the All-Butler County team. He was an honorable mention All-State Class 5A performer as well.
"Much like Devin Conley who just recently signed, Chris comes from an incredible family of hard-working, educated parents who have played a key role in shaping him," said Doty. "We pursued two high school recruits really hard and we are thrilled we got a commitment from both of them."
Emporia State is 4-0 on the season and will play host to Truman on Tuesday. Tip-off from White Auditorium is set for 6 p.m.
