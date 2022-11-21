Chris Harris
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State men's basketball head coach Craig Doty has announced that Chris Harris has signed to attend ESU and play basketball for the Hornets.

"Chris had an incredible summer. This earned him interest, visits, and scholarship offers from many schools in the MIAA," said Doty. "At nearly 6-8 and with guard skills, Chris has the ability to play on the perimeter and has one of the highest ceilings we have seen out of a high school recruit since we arrived at Emporia State five years ago.

