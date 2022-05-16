The fate of one historic Emporia building will go before the City Commission Wednesday. Then there will be discussion about selling another one.
Commissioners first will hear an appeal from Eli Fowler about rezoning the Plumb Mansion on East Sixth Avenue. The Planning Commission turned down his request in April to change the zoning from “high-density residential” to “general commercial.”
City Manager Trey Cocking clarified Monday that he recommends the city commission follow the planning commission’s decision.
Fowler says he wants to turn the former women’s shelter into apartments in front with a storage area in back.
But the property is not Fowler’s yet. It was shown online Monday as still being on sale for $199,000. Restoration specialist Ross MacTaggart told The Gazette he will speak against Fowler’s plan, as he did in March.
A study session following the main commission meeting includes a “request to purchase [the] Carnegie Building” on East Sixth Avenue. The agenda does not mention who the possible buyer is.
Commissioners received an extensive report in April on what to do with the former city library, which currently is unoccupied. A consulting firm in Manhattan offered four options, but selling the property was not among them.
The main meeting, which begins at 11 a.m., also will include proposals to expand Kwik Shop on Constitution Street to add more fuel pumps, as well as a conditional use permit for a child care center at 1022 Grand Street.
The study session also will evaluate a state grant to lengthen the Emporia Municipal Airport runway. It’s currently 4,999 feet long, and federal rules require a 5,000-foot runway for general aviation.
NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify what the City Manager is recommending about the Plumb mansion.
