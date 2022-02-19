The 2022 theme of “Polar Opposites'' played all through Saturday’s Polar Plunge at Mouse Lake. From weather to attendance to participants, 2022 was in many ways the polar opposite of the 2021 event.
“Last year, jumpers ran from their cars, jumped in the lake, then raced back to their cars,” said Deputy Chief of Police Kevin Risley. “The event was right in the middle of the pandemic, so we did our best to keep everyone socially distanced. This year, we have heated tents set up for the jumpers to change in and warm up.”
This year, Mouse Lake was completely thawed, although several inches of snow blanketed the shore on a sunny, 30-degree day. In 2021, several inches of ice had to be hacked away to create a jumping pool.
“Even with the snow, it’s a lot warmer this year,” noted Brian Zimmerman, whose son Tommy is part of Team Mouse. “Sometimes the ice is four to six inches thick. It’s the ice and the wind that can make it really uncomfortable.”
The Polar Plunge fundraising event is sponsored by Special Olympics Kansas and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, and benefits more than 4,000 Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state of Kansas. A minimum donation is required to participate in both the Polar Plunge and Polar Strut.
Participants can pay the entry fees or fundraise to cover the amounts. More information about the Polar Plunge, Special Olympics activities, and this summer’s Law Enforcement Torch Run is available at www.ksso.org.
Judges for this year’s Polar Plunge were local Special Olympians John Irsik, Aaron Pierce, and Shannon Hardin, continuing the “Polar Opposites” theme.
“I like everything about Polar Plunge, especially the people," said John Irsik, one of the judges.
Fellow judge Aaron Pierce added, “I love this opportunity of seeing people jump in.”
Due to icy streets from the recent snow, the 5k competitive and 1-mile fun run Polar Strut became a virtual event. Members of local ESU fraternity Sigma Tau Gamma volunteer with the fun run setup each year, as well make up a jump team for the main event.
Volunteers Caleb Enabnit and Tasha Lutes stood out in their costumes. Enabit was dressed as Eeyore and Lutes was dressed as a polar bear. Tasha’s brother Drake has participated with the Special Olympics for the past five years.
“My favorite part is running and softball,” Drake said. Another sister, Abby Lutes, was part of the Emporia Middle School Stuco jump team.
Emporia Rec Center won the best group costume award with their Natatorium Narwhal team, consisting of Brenna Cunningham, Kelsey Morrison, Leah Scheck, Christy Velo, and Jen Wegener. Clad in bright red tank suits and carrying bright red lifejackets, the team members are all real-life lifeguards at the Rec Center. This was their first Polar Plunge. Individual costume winner was Superman, known in real life as Jack Kramer.
“There were definitely more participants this year than last year,” said Undersheriff John Koelsch. Ten teams participated in the 2022 Polar Plunge. “It’s a committee effort, not just any one person who makes this event happen. Sheriff Jeff Cope and wife Karen Cope, along with an old Jaycees group started the event here in Emporia.”
Team Mouse received the Most Participants award, and was also the highest team fundraiser. Lindy Whetzel, longtime Special Olympics advocate and Polar Plunge participant and Team Mouse founder, was the highest individual fundraiser. In another “Polar Opposites'' example, 2022 was the first year that Whetzel was not a jumper, having to sit this one out due to illness.
Whetzel’s grandson and Team Mouse member, Tommy Zimmerman noted, “I’m glad I get to share this experience with those guys,” motioning toward his teammates, huddled, dripping wet, on the Whetzel lakeside patio. “For lots of them, it’s their first time to do a Polar Plunge. I appreciate the chance to raise money and support the Special Olympics.”
Special Olympics appreciates you and your family, too, Tommy.
