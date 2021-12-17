GREAT BEND – For a second time this week, the Emporia High boys basketball team led most of the game before collapsing late, this time in a 46-38 loss to Great Bend.
Just like Tuesday’s game against Topeka High, the Spartans (0-5) held a seven-point halftime lead over the Panthers (1-5) but saw it slowly evaporate throughout the second half before it finally disappeared for good with less than three minutes to play.
Great Bend won the game at the free-throw line and that was where Emporia lost it. While the Panthers went 23 of 27 at the charity stripe, the Spartans were just 9 of 19.
The missed free throws especially hurt down the stretch.
“When you miss the front end of a one-and-one, especially in the fourth quarter, the last five minutes, that’s a turnover,” said Emporia head coach Beau Welch. “A lot of those came when we finally did get a box-out and we’re going for a rebound, as they’re kind of climbing on us and we get a call, and then we go down to the other end and they get the ball right back. That really drains your energy offensively.”
The two squads began the game neck-and-neck before the Spartans used 7-2 run – including a buzzer-beater by Parker Leeds from 35 feet out – to take a 16-10 lead after one quarter of play. By halftime, they’d built it up to 25-18 and then a minute into the third period it was 27-18.
But then the Panthers used a 6-0 run to make it a one-possession game, although Emporia managed to fend them off through the end of the third and the first couple of minutes of the fourth until Great Bend tied it at 33-all with a little more than five minutes to play.
Welch said his young team struggled mentally in the game’s final eight minutes.
“I thought we panicked really the whole fourth quarter, kind of lost all aggressiveness, and then obviously they took all the momentum and really attacked,” he said.
He said that in the second half, the Panthers cleaned up the glass on both ends of the floor, limiting the Spartans’ chances on offense while increasing their own.
“We were winning the rebound battle by three at the half,” he said. “In the second half, when they really went after it, we had us losing by eight, so they outrebounded us by 11 in the second half.”
Emporia is a young and small team this season, and Welch said that that contributed to his team’s difficulty with snagging rebounds when they get the chance.
“We’re there, we’re boxing, but physically, we get nudged under the rim,” he said. “ … Winning is hard. You need to appreciate how hard winning is. You’ve got to be mentally engaged for the full 32 minutes. You’ve got to be physically engaged for the full 32 minutes. We continue to struggle to stay at that level that we’ve got to to win a game.”
The loss was frustrating, both because it was nearly a mirror-image of Tuesday’s game and because it was the Spartans’ fifth straight to start the season. But Welch said he saw signs that the team was starting to get its feet under it a bit.
“Most of the game, defensively, we were decent,” he said. “We challenged some shots. We’ve still got a long way to go to get better, but we were winning the rebounding battle at the half. Offensively, we were able to get to the rim, we were able to get some shots, we knocked in some shots. I thought we controlled the game on offense, we ran a couple of good sets in the first half.”
Emporia shot 36% (13 of 36) for the game and 21% (3 of 14) from behind the 3-point line while only giving up 11 turnovers.
Cooper Rech led the way with 12 points while Leeds and Sheldon Stewart had eight apiece.
UP NEXT
The Spartans are off until the new year, and Welch said his team needs to use that time to get healthy and fresh both physically and mentally before getting back to work.
“It’s got to be about getting better each day and really focusing on our growth each day and continuing to get better day-by-day, game-by-game,” he said.
Emporia will return to action at Manhattan on Jan. 4.
GREAT BEND 46, EMPORIA 38
Emporia (0-5) – 16; 9; 6; 7; – 38
Great Bend (1-5) – 10; 8; 11; 17; – 46
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Rech 12 (5-6), Leeds 8 (3-10), Stewart 8 (3-6), Peters 6 (1-7), Ortega 3 (1-4), Rios 1 (0-0).
Great Bend – Koelsch 21 (5-13), Spray 10 (1-4), Coombs 5 91-6), Council 4 (1-5), J. Moeder 2 (1-2), Hernandez 2 (1-2), M. Moeder 2 (1-1)
