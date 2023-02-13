The Emporia State baseball team completed a four-game series against Minot State with a walk-off 7-6 win on Sunday afternoon at Rock Creek High School in St. George.
Trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Emporia State was able to push across three runs in the inning to tie the game and force extra innings. Gibrian Pena got the rally started with a one-out walk before Andrew Rantz lifted a two-run home run to right center to make the score 6-5. The Hornets then drew three walks and a hit by pitch as they tied the game 6-6 to force extra innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.