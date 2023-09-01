The Emporia High School football team began its season against Pittsburg on Friday night. Keep it right here for live updates throughout the night.
1st quarter: Emporia 14, Pittsburg 6. Pittsburg received the opening kickoff and drove down the field in 2:40 with a seven-yard QB run for a touchdown, but missed the extra point wide left. Emporia responded with a scoring drive of its own as Sheldon Stewart connected with Cooper Rech on a two-yard touchdown pass with 5:13 to play to take a 7-6 lead.
Pittsburg lost a fumble on its ensuing possession and Emporia was able to find the end zone again, with Stewart finding running back Rylan Crowell from two yards out to extend the Emporia lead to 14-6 with 3:35 to play. Pittsburg was driving as the quarter came to an end.
2nd quarter: Pittsburg 46, Emporia 14. It was all Pittsburg in the second quarter. It began with a one-yard touchdown run, but a missed the two point conversion to make it 14-12 Spartans. Emporia was forced to punt on its next possession and Pitt responded with a 34-yard touchdown run to take an 18-14 lead.
Emporia went three-and-out and a bad snap rolled toward the end zone and Alex Allemang kicked it out, giving Pittsburg the ball back at the one yard line. The Dragons punched it on on the first play to make it 24-14 with 9:36 to play. Emporia was forced to punt again and long punt return set up Pittsburg inside the 20 yard line. Two plays into the drive, the Dragons ran it in from 14 yards out and converted the two-point conversion to make it 32-14 with 7:03 to play.
Emporia lost a fumble on its next possession and Pittsburg recovered the ball on the Spartan 29-yard line. They fired a touchdown pass on the first play and converted the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 40-14 with 6:14 remaining in the half. Emporia turned the ball over on downs and Pitt responded with a 17-yard touchdown pass with a minute remaining.
3rd quarter: Pittsburg 54, Emporia 14. Emporia received the ball the begin the second half and went three-and-out in its first possession. A big run got the Pitt offense down to the Emporia 15 yard line but the Emporia defense was able to force a turnover on downs. Emporia went three-and out and the Dragons answered with another touchdown and two-point conversion to make it 54-14 with 1:32 to play.
4th quarter: Pittsburg 54, Emporia 28. Emporia got back on the scoreboard when Stewart found Crowell in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 54-21 with 10:30 to play. Pittsburg went three-and-out on its next possession and Allemang missed a 35-yard field goal for Emporia. The Dragons lost a fumble on their next drive and Emporia turned it into a touchdown as Stewart and Rech connected for their second score of the night to make it 54-28 with 2:17 to play. Pitt ran out the rest of the clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.