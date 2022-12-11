Jess Pope says a combination of “hard work” and “God's plan” led him to rodeo's top prize in bareback bronc riding.
The cowboy from Waverly won the gold buckle Saturday night at the conclusion of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Based on earnings, he's number one in the world.
“I get a goal I've wanted my whole life,” the 24-year-old told TwisTed Rodeo. He gave credit to God, who “took all the negative thoughts away. It was perfect. It was the way it was supposed to be.”
A tie for fourth place in Friday night's next-to-last go-round locked up the buckle for Pope. He scored 85.5 points aboard “Vegas Confused” and earned $8,083. His final NFR total is $157,210, plus a bonus of $74,150 for the rodeo title.
Pope had the gold buckle clinched before the final go-round Saturday night. It turned out he missed the money then. A score of 81.5 aboard “Southern Star” led to his worst showing of the rodeo, 13th out of 15 cowboys.
But Pope wound up with 860 points over 10 nights. He earned the average point title in bareback for the third year in a row, even though the total was down 13 points from last year. Pope topped Texas Cole Franks by eight points.
Pope won two go-rounds in Las Vegas, down from four wins last December. Yet his overall work for the year earned him the top ranking for 2022, winning $390,620.11 despite five weeks off due to a foot injury.
The gold buckle was the final step up the money ladder for Pope. He was third at the NFR in 2020 and second in 2021.
“I was just showing up and taking it one horse at a time, being a cowboy," Pope told ProRodeo.com.
The title of world all-around cowboy went to Utah's Stetson Wright. He wound up with nearly $759,000 for the year, specializing in bull riding and saddle bronc riding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.