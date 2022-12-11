jesspope2.jpg

Jess Pope of Waverly was all smiles after his winning bareback bronc ride on Night 7 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Wednesday night.

 Courtesy ProRodeo.com

Jess Pope says a combination of “hard work” and “God's plan” led him to rodeo's top prize in bareback bronc riding.

The cowboy from Waverly won the gold buckle Saturday night at the conclusion of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Based on earnings, he's number one in the world.

