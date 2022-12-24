The Emporia High School girls basketball team is off to a 6-0 start this season, and senior Rebecca Snyder is a big reason why.
Basketball runs deep in the Snyder family. Her brother, Charles, graduated from Emporia High School in 2021 and is now playing at McPherson College. Snyder credits a lot of what she knows about basketball to him.
“He taught me a lot of the things that I currently use in my game,” Snyder said. “Rebounding was his favorite thing about basketball and that’s now my favorite thing. He taught me how to do a spin move and a lot of the basic things I do in my game, which is nice.”
“Her family loves basketball,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey added. “She has a great relationship with her brother. He was a big stud for the boys and he would show up at the JV games when she was younger. He would watch her in middle school and when she played in fall and spring leagues. They just have a cool brother-sister relationship.”
Snyder started playing competitive basketball in sixth grade, which she noted was later than a lot of her teammates. Dance was her passion for a long time, until “I realized I fit in better on a basketball court than on a dance floor.”
What most people will probably notice first about Snyder on the court now is her height, standing at 6’0.” But when she was younger, Dorsey first noticed her desire to go get the ball.
“We noticed her in middle school,” Dorsey said. “When you’re around the game long enough, you see those qualities in kids that stand out and Rebecca’s motor is what we saw. In terms of talent, she was raw but she had a nose for the ball and you can’t teach that to some kids.”
Snyder logged minutes on varsity as a freshman and was intimidated by the environment at first. But it proved to be a good experience for her going into her sophomore year.
“It was definitely a scary moment, but I feel like that’s how every freshman feels at a varsity game,” Snyder said. “I think that experience was helpful because I knew what to expect going into my sophomore year.”
Growing up on the varsity level with a group of players that graduated last year helped mold Snyder into the player and leader she is today. Dorsey credits a lot of that to the exposure she got early on.
“She has always been with the really strong class that graduated last year and she was the young kid, so she was able to take things a little less seriously,” Dorsey said. “But now, she is the main girl and she wears it well. She’s vocal and does a good job with the younger kids. It’s been fun to watch her take on that role.”
Snyder admitted it took her a while to adjust to being a leader but has fully embraced it.
“It took me a while to understand how much I had to do leadership-wise,” Snyder said. “I was always the younger one at this level. But when I realized all these girls look up to me like I did when I was younger, I realized that I needed to take that leadership role.”
While Dorsey knew there was potential, she did not expect Snyder to become the kind of multi-dimensional impact player she has become.
“We’ve seen something in her ever since she was little but watching her fine-tune everything, I don’t know that I would have told you this is where we would’ve gotten her,” Dorsey said. “She has an uncanny ability to get the ball at the rim that you don’t see in rebounders that often. She has such a nose for the ball, and then her ability to run the floor. You watch her take off and she’ll do that if she wants to score.”
Snyder also plays volleyball and runs track for Emporia, but primarily focuses on travel basketball in the spring. The environment is what separates basketball from other sports she’s played.
“The environment you get in basketball is so different than you get in any sport that I’ve ever played,” Snyder said. “It’s so much fun. My whole family enjoys it, I enjoy it and it seems like everyone around me wants to be there.”
While her focus is on getting back to the state tournament and making a run, she does hope to play at the next level. Dorsey absolutely believes she will be able to do so.
“I think people would be crazy not to pick her up,” Dorsey said. “She has a good body and good size. She can run and can move well. She has a tenacity and a drive for it and wants to play. I think if you’re not looking at her averaging 20 [points] and 10 [rebounds] in the Centennial League, you’re going to miss out on a kid that can really play.”
