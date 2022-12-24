Rebecca Snyder

Emporia senior Rebecca Snyder has emerged as a leader on the girls basketball team this season.

 Courtesy Lindsey Herfkens

The Emporia High School girls basketball team is off to a 6-0 start this season, and senior Rebecca Snyder is a big reason why.

Basketball runs deep in the Snyder family. Her brother, Charles, graduated from Emporia High School in 2021 and is now playing at McPherson College. Snyder credits a lot of what she knows about basketball to him.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.