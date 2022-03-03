An Emporia house with more than 150 years of history could begin a new era in the next two weeks and it has some people concerned.
A reader asked, “What’s going on with Plumb Place?” An application with the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission indicates at least some of it could become a warehouse.
People living near the historic home on East Sixth Avenue received notice this week of “a request for indoor storage or warehouse facility”.
But late Wednesday came word of a potentially bigger surprise: apartments.
“Take the house and convert it into... four to six apartments,” city planning director Justin Givens said about the proposal.
The director of the Plumb Place steering committee gave no hint of that possible repurposing in an interview with The Gazette early in the week.
“Plumb Place has a great history of service in this community,” Mickey Edwards said Monday. The goal of a new board of directors is so “women can see the benefit of these services in the future,” she added.
Asked about the application Wednesday, Edwards promised the home will not become a 19th century version of mini-storage.
“The potential owner, somebody who has made an offer on the home, has some plans for use,” she explained.
The Gazette has learned the applicant is Eli Fowler.
Johanna Wickham watches the transition with interest from afar. The Casper, Wyoming resident has been working for two years on a biography of Preston Plumb.
“It’s always been a dwelling-type structure,” Wickham said Wednesday. The children of Carrie Plumb tried to fulfill her wishes to use the mansion as a women’s shelter.
“Son Amos ... paid to have the Carriage House moved and attached to the back of the house, basically for additional dormitory space,” Wickham added.
Edwards agrees with that view, saying the two sections are connected by a breezeway.
“The older section of the house ... is what most people think of, when they see the face of the home,” Edwards said. That’s the area where Preston and Carrie Plumb lived and brought up their family.
“There’s really two plans for use of this building,” Edwards added.
If the back half is becoming warehouse space, Wickham wonders how well that would work. She bases that on a visit she made to Emporia in February 2021.
“There was a portrait of Preston Plumb that was covered with mold,” she recalled. A museum in Casper paid to have it restored and cleaned, then donated to the Lyon County History Center.
That’s one of several transitions occurring at Plumb Place. Another involves oversight of the property.
“They actually have recently held board elections,” Edwards said, “in the last few days.”
Edwards deferred to the new Plumb Place Board of Directors to reveal its new officers. The board will replace a committee formed after the building closed in December 2020.
“They are doing important foundational work,” Edwards said. That includes a non-profit mission statement. “They’re really being very intentional with ensuring that the foundation is built in the right way.”
Edwards, who also is executive director of United Way of the Flint Hills, says she served as facilitator of the first board meetings. But she’s not a part of the board.
“We will step out completely, once Plumb Place’s new board is formalized,” Edwards said of United Way. “We hope to continue to... be a partner for Plumb Place,” only in a more supportive role.
The sale of the house is still in the hands of the Olpe branch of Citizens State Bank, which was appointed the receiver and is handling the negotiations.
“We’re waiting for that to take place... we hope in the next few weeks, the next month or so,” Edwards said. A call to the banker involved with the sale has not been returned.
Lyon County District Court will not officially appoint the board of directors until the sale is final, Edwards added.
A hearing on a possible zoning change is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at the Emporia Municipal Building. Wickham thinks a house on the National Register of Historic Places deserves something better than storage status.
“The significance of the Plumb family has been lost to time,” Wickham said. She noted Preston Plumb’s Wyoming connection comes from being stationed there at the end of the U.S. Civil War.
Edwards noted historic protections will ensure Plumb Place will not lose its integrity in any alterations.
“From an emotional perspective, this community — we feel like we own that house,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.