The Emporia High School swimmers and divers will head to Topeka today for the Centennial League meet.
Sophomore Logan Woydziak has been improving at the 50 free and currently has a state consideration time in the event.
“Things are going really well,” Woydziak said. “I feel like my flip turns and starts are getting perfected, and I feel like that’s why I’m seeing my times drop.”
Junior Ian Navarro will compete in the 500 free. He credits his coaches with improving his breathing techniques, which improves his stamina in the event.
“My coaches have really helped with how to approach my breaths when I do it,” Navarro said. “I breathe more frequently and that gives me more energy to finish strong.”
With a young team, head coach Jamie Dawson is sending the entire roster to the league meet this year. She is hoping the boys build off their performance going into next season.
“We have a smaller team this year, so everyone is going,” Dawson said. “We’re rested and trying to get those last few state times in. We only have one senior and I was telling the rest of them this is Day One of next season depending on how much work they put in over the offseason, and that’s up to them. There’s so much potential going into next year.”
On the diving said, junior Kager Ochs is coming off a third-place finish at the Maize invite. He’s hoping to build off that performance.
“I did really well on one of my dives that I previously hadn’t done that well on,” Ochs said. “I didn’t really have that dive down but I was able to throw it at the meet and that helped me get third place.”
The divers will be without Braxton Higgins, whose season was cut short after undergoing surgery last week. Head coach Barb Clark will have Ochs and Alex Allemang on Thursday, and she hopes they end their seasons on a high note.
“I’m hoping to see the consistency that we had at the Maize meet,” Clark said. “Each of them is working on one harder dive this time to bring their difficulty up. I want to get them their personal best and end the year on a good note.”
The divers will begin at 1 p.m. while the swimmers will start at 4 p.m.
