A baby pacifier with a potentially dangerous flaw is under recall.
Mushie & Co. urges people on its website to stop using FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers. More than 300,000 of them were sold on the company website and Amazon.com from April-December 2021.
The problem is with the silicone nipple. It has a “fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach form the plastic shield,” a Mushie web page says. That can lead to a choking hazard.
Mushie has received more than 200 reports of the detachment worldwide, but no injuries have been reported.
People who bought the pacifiers can contact Mushie for a full refund by calling 877-687-4431 weekdays or emailing productsafety@mushie.com.
