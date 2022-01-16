JOPLIN, MO. – The Emporia State women’s basketball team’s shooting slump continued Saturday afternoon in its 86-63 loss at Missouri Southern.
The Hornets (9-7, 4-6 MIAA) shot 30% (23 of 77) from the floor and 26.3% (10 of 38) from 3-point range as they fell for the third straight game. During that losing streak, they’ve lost by an average of 27.6 points.
Fredricka Sheats scored 14 off the bench to lead Emporia State while Tre’Zure Jobe had 11 points and three assists and Victoria Price had 10 points. Karsen Schultz added eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Hornets went just 3 of 15 in the first quarter while the Lions (10-5, 7-3 MIAA) hit 9 of 17 shots – including 4 of 8 3-pointers – to jump out to a 24-11 lead after the first 10 minutes.
By halftime, Missouri Southern led 45-25, an advantage that swelled to as many as 27 in the fourth quarter.
The Lions finished the game shooting 38.7% (29 of 75) from the floor and 33.3% (8 of 24) from 3-point distance. Lacy Stokes scored 16, Madi Stokes added 15 and Layne Skiles had 14.
The Hornets will look to end their skid when they play at Washburn at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Ichabods (5-9, 3-5 MIAA) lost 69-56 at Pittsburg State last Saturday and will play Northwest Missouri State at home on Monday.
