While the Emporia State men’s basketball team lost its top two scorers from last season, the Hornets do return an experienced group.
Nine Hornets return for Emporia State this season, including their other three starters.
“We return nine players, so we’re excited about our group,” head coach Craig Doty said. “I think every team is at this point in the year. We do have two big guys to replace in Tray Buchannan and Jumah’ri Turner, which made up one of the highest-scoring backcourts in NCAA Division II history. But we have some transfers we can plug in and we’ve put ourselves in a position to hopefully be competitive and keep growing the program.”
Buchannan, who is playing professionally overseas in Cyprus, led all of NCAA Division II in scoring last year with 25.6 points per game and Turner averaged 19.8. The Hornets did bring in a pair of transfers with a history of scoring at the Division II level, but Doty is excited about the togetherness of the group he has coming back.
“A couple of featured transfers we’ve brought in are Alijah Comithier, who averaged 20.4 points at (The University of Colorado) Colorado Springs last season, and Owen Long, who averaged 19.4 points two years ago at Maryville,” Doty said. “We’ve brought in two proven scorers at the DII level that can instantly play big roles for our team. But I think this league continues to show you that you can’t just bring in a group of talented players without having togetherness and with the nine guys we have returning, we have that level of continuity back.”
Part of that group coming back are sophomores Mayoum Boum and Kaden Evans. Doty noted that those are two players that will see their roles increase this year and could take a step toward becoming impact players.
“Those guys had moments where they made you go, ‘wow, these guys could be star players themselves,’ but they deferred a lot of the time and that’s not going to be the case this year,” Doty said. “We’re going to be pounding the ball inside to Mayuom a lot and Kaden has continued to improve his dribble-drive game. They’ll play different roles this year on our basketball team. But the biggest thing they bring is a level of maturity and experience that’s going to be beneficial on and off the floor.”
Speaking of off the floor, Emporia State was ranked No. 1 in the nation last season in community service in the Helper Helper team rankings. Molding young men off the court is just as, if not more important for Doty as players come through the program.
“We’re making sure all of our players get 20 hours of community service in and it’s a very important aspect of what we do,” Doty said. “Part of the student-athlete balance is giving back, so for us, it’s so much bigger than basketball. We’ve taken a program that we inherited four years ago that was the last-place team in the league and we’ve gotten it to a point where we’re receiving votes in national polls consistently and are right on the cusp of being where we want to be. But along the way, it’s been a lot of fun because I feel like we’ve done things correctly in making an impact from a macro perspective where we’ve impacted people throughout all portions of that journey.”
Emporia State will begin its season with the MIAA-GAC Challenge against Arkansas Tech on Nov. 11 in Weatherford, Okla. Their first home game at White Auditorium will be on Nov. 16 against Rockhurst at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.