Flint Hills Technical College’s Hospitality/Culinary Arts program has a long tradition of preparing students for a wide variety of careers. Instructors Gina Lyon and Brianna Bess are looking to continue that legacy as they train the next generation of chefs in Emporia.

As one of just four culinary arts schools in Kansas, FHTC’s program still manages to stand out. The Hospitality/Culinary Arts major is a unique program which combines culinary and baking arts as well as hospitality management. Students can choose from a one-year techinical certificate program, which trains graduates to prepare and serve cuisine found in fine dining establishments, practice sanitation and safety, and efficiently utilize equipment and supplies, or a two-year associate of applied science degree, where students “exert a higher level of control over the cooking process, prepare American and international cuisine and learn the elements of garde manger, baking, pastries and confections,” as well as working thorugh real-life catering experiences in the classroom through banquets and special events.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.