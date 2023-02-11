Flint Hills Technical College’s Hospitality/Culinary Arts program has a long tradition of preparing students for a wide variety of careers. Instructors Gina Lyon and Brianna Bess are looking to continue that legacy as they train the next generation of chefs in Emporia.
As one of just four culinary arts schools in Kansas, FHTC’s program still manages to stand out. The Hospitality/Culinary Arts major is a unique program which combines culinary and baking arts as well as hospitality management. Students can choose from a one-year techinical certificate program, which trains graduates to prepare and serve cuisine found in fine dining establishments, practice sanitation and safety, and efficiently utilize equipment and supplies, or a two-year associate of applied science degree, where students “exert a higher level of control over the cooking process, prepare American and international cuisine and learn the elements of garde manger, baking, pastries and confections,” as well as working thorugh real-life catering experiences in the classroom through banquets and special events.
“You learn so much that just turns you into such a sharp professional when you leave here,” Bess said.
Graduates from the program have gone on to work on cruise ships, convention center kitchens, started their own businesses, and much more. Others have come back to teach.
Both Bess and Lyon are graduates of the program.
Lyon, who graduated in 2012, said she feels like that gives her and Bess, a 2015 graduate, unique ownership over the program.
“We want [our students] to be great,” Lyon said. “I think we have more of a passion because we’re from here. We have more of a passion because the product we turn out, they have our name on it, too.”
“I think our students feel our passion and that gets them more excited,” Bess added. “There’s that deep connection of people who love the same thing.”
The program is about more than just learning how to cook, because careers in the industry involve dedication, hard work, education, and talent. Graduates must understand teamwork, discipline, math and more.
“They are learning teamwork, math and writing, science,” Lyon said.
“Discipline — learning how to behave not only in the workplace but in your professional life,” Bess said. “You’re not just being taught how to make great food. ... There’s such a variety. You’re taught patience, and understanding and to move with a sense of efficiency.”
Lyon said she and Bess want FHTC-trained chefs to be prepared to be leaders in the industry.
“We want them all to rise and be leaders in the industry they choose,” she said, adding that those skills will translate whether they head out into a career in fine dining across the world or stay local.
Second-year culinary arts student Seth Browning said he feels more than prepared to head into his professional career. He’s learned how to manage his time, which has traditionally been a struggle for him.
“That’s the most crucial thing about working in dining,” he said. “I have really enjoyed everything and I can’t pinpoint one specific thing. This program really sets you up for success.”
Bess and Lyon agreed with that.
“I absolutely loved this program,” Bess said. “I feel like we both can say that. For me, it really transformed my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.