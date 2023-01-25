The Emporia State women’s basketball team snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 72-53 win over Northeastern State at White Auditorium on Wednesday night.
“It feels good, it’s a big weight off our shoulders for sure,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “It seems like there’s been a lot of doom and gloom around our program the last few weeks so I think now our players can relax a little bit. Hopefully, we can settle in now and build some momentum.”
Northwest jumped out to an early 7-4 lead but the Lady Hornets would grab a lead they would not relinquish on a Victoria Price layup with 6:25 to play in the first quarter. This sparked an 11-0 Emporia State run as the Lady Hornets led 23-12 after one quarter of play.
Emporia State led 39-32 at the end of the first half and began the third quarter on an 8-0 run. Tre’Zure Jobe hit a turn-around jumper and Price, Jobe and Maary Lakes hit layups to extend the lead to 47-32. Northwest would have its longest scoring run of the game at eight points, but Emporia State led 57-44 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Hornets began the final frame with 11 unanswered points on a jumper and layup from Jobe, a layup and a free throw by Faith Paramore, a jumper from Jobe and a layup from Price to extend its lead to 24 points, its largest lead of the game.
Wynn noted that the team has been trying to shake things up in search of something that would work. But he noted the big thing his team was lacking was confidence. He is hoping this win will give them some.
“We’ve changed everything. We’ve changed lineups, our offense, our defense, and our gameplan,” Wynn said. “We’ve been trying everything to find something that would work. But I think the biggest thing for us is just trying to build some confidence. Sometimes, you get down on yourself because you’re trying as hard as you can to win and it’s just not happening. I think that’s the biggest thing our players have been having to battle more than anything else, but will happen in this league.”
Jobe and Paramore led Emporia State with 22 points each and Price added 14.
“Definitely getting points in the paint,” Paramore said about what was working offensively. “We used our mismatch advantage in the post when we were diving our fours onto the block and posting them up and stretching the fives out a little bit. We definitely took advantage of our size with our bigger guards tonight and that helped us score a lot in the paint.”
“We got a good performance from Faith off the bench and we needed that from her,” Wynn added. “We know she’s capable of that on a nightly basis and hopefully it will carry forward for her.”
Emporia State (10-10, 5-9 MIAA) will host Rogers State on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m.
