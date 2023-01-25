Faith Paramore

Faith Paramore scored 22 points for Emporia State over Northeastern State on Wednesday night.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia State women’s basketball team snapped its eight-game losing streak with a 72-53 win over Northeastern State at White Auditorium on Wednesday night.

“It feels good, it’s a big weight off our shoulders for sure,” head coach Toby Wynn said. “It seems like there’s been a lot of doom and gloom around our program the last few weeks so I think now our players can relax a little bit. Hopefully, we can settle in now and build some momentum.”

