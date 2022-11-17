Thursday is “Winter Weather Awareness Day” across Kansas.
But if you've been outside at all in recent days, you probably were already aware. It's cold, and a bit more snow could fall Thursday.
The National Weather Service advises Chase and Greenwood Counties could receive “a trace to light dusting” of snow.
The hour-by-hour forecast for Emporia has a 30% chance for rain or snow before 4 p.m., rain only from 4-5 p.m. with snow in the early evening.
Snow in the week before Thanksgiving has happened in the Emporia area before. A two-inch snowfall occurred 50 years ago this week.
The snow should stop by 7 p.m. But then, wind chill values could drop a big drop Friday morning. Emporia is forecast to fall to a wind chill of seven.
Emporia Municipal Airport had a high temperature Wednesday of 35 degrees. That was 21 degrees below normal. Cottonwood Falls had a high of 39.
Sunny days should follow Thursday's wintry mix, with a warming trend beginning Sunday. Highs could return to the middle 50s before Thanksgiving.
To help you be winter weather aware when driving, the NWS recommends:
