If you had told Gilberto Aguilera he would be leaving high school with a full-ride scholarship to the university of his choice six years ago, there's a good chance he wouldn't have believed you. But, after what he called a "change of attitude" and a lot of hard work, Aguilera will do just that.
"I always respected my parents but I didn't really enjoy school as much," he said. "I only went because of my friends. ... There was a point in time where I was a bad kid. We were picking on a kid who couldn't defend himself and it wasn't right."
And then something clicked, and Aguilera made the decision to change.
"I wanted to set goals and I wanted to reach something higher than the path that I was going on," he said. "I decided to be more friendly and really encourage others, instead of just myself. And it made me happy and others happy, too."
The son of Mexican immigrants, Aguilera said education was always important to his parents. His father, Antonio Aguilera, made it to his sophomore year in high school. His mother, Delia Salazar, left after middle school.
"They had a difficult life," Gilberto Aguilera said. "They just didn't have the opportunity like I do. Their parents were supportive but they didn't have the right funds, and too many things to worry about. All they wanted for me was to focus on my studies."
Aguilera was invited to join AVID in seventh grade and credited the program with helping him turn life around for the better.
AVID — Advancement Via Individual Determination — is a college and career readiness program offered to students in grades 7-12. Its mission is to close the achievement gap for students with college potential who may need extra support to be successful.
Through AVID, Aguilera said he learned what it means to work hard and feel accomplished.
"I feel like when someone knows you're an AVID student, they know you have the ability to do more," he said. "When you are an AVID student, you have to come up to the teacher and say, 'May I sit at the front of the class?' Right away, that's a good impression on everyone. It helps a lot."
Aguilera kept his grades up while involved in a number of extracurricular activities, including soccer club, Circle of Friends, track and Latinos Unidos.
"You get to meet new people," he said of being involved. "You get to try other experiences. I feel like meeting new people is the way to keep going in life and really just have fun while enjoying high school."
And his community involvement made an impression on the Rudd Foundation. On March 1, Aguilera was notified that he was a 2022 Rudd Scholar, providing him with a renewable scholarship — up to $40,000 — to attend Wichita State, Emporia State or Fort Hays State University. The scholarship covers all remaining tuition and fees, books and supplies, and on-campus room and board, after other aid, grants, and scholarships are applied to a student’s account.
Aguilera's mom was on hand for the announcement.
"My dad wasn't able to go; he works out of town," Aguilera said. "But my mom, she was working during the time that they called and they said, 'Your son is about to win something really big.' And when it's me, my mom is always there. She came right away."
After some soul-searching, Aguilera settled on Wichita State. He's leaning toward a business major, though he's still undecided.
"My first choice was Emporia State because I was really used to the campus, but when I received the scholarship, I looked more into the other colleges," he said. "Wichita State had a lot more opportunities and I feel like it's important to step back from your comfort zone. I thought it would be good to move away — but not too far away."
Aguilera had some advice for younger students, too.
"You still have time," he said. "There's plenty of time for you to grow. If you want to make a change, if you feel like something's off, get involved and make it right. The world is so big, there's so many people and I feel like just reaching out and getting to know others will make you happy and make others happy."
Emporia High School's commencement ceremony is 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at White Auditorium. The ceremony will be streamed live at http://www.citylinktv.com/channel/emporia-kvoe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.