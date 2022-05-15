The city of Emporia officially dedicated its newest park and pickleball courts, Sunday afternoon.
Reeble Park, located just west of Emporia Country Club, is named for Barney and Jane Reeble and features six pickleball courts. Mayor Becky Smith credited the Reeble Foundation for its "fundamental" contribution, making the park a reality.
The pickleball courts cost around $300,000, with $60,000 of that coming from private donors, like the Reeble Foundation.
"Pickleball is the next step in making us a regional destination," she said. "The active pickleball community is what makes this worth it."
Smith said she loves that pickleball is keeping the community active.
Larry Putnam agreed, thanking Reeble for agreeing to help when she doesn't even play pickleball herself.
"Jane Reeble is one of the six donors who made the court possible," he said.
Reeble said Putnam was "a good convincer."
"I was interested in the courts because I know how big pickleball is," she said. " ... I still don't play."
And there was another special guest on hand for the dedication: pro pickleball player Lucy Kovalova. Kovalova is a native of Slovakia who currently lives in Wichita. She's currently the No. 1 woman in the world in the mixed doubles division and No. 2 in the world as an individual player.
Kovalova said she started playing pickleball in 2016 after her collegiate career playing tennis at Wichita State University ended. In 2018, Kovalova won the Women’s Triple Crown at the USA Pickleball National Championships. Kovalova’s day job is at the Wichita Country Club, where she teaches pickleball and tennis.
She said people new to pickleball should definitely take a chance and try the sport out. She said there's no set time for someone to improve in the game.
"I think it's all situational," Kovalova said.
What about when pickleball becomes an Olympic sport?
"I will be playing for Slovakia," she said.
