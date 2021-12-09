The Emporia High girls and boys basketball teams will play their home openers Friday night when Seaman comes to town.
GIRLS
The Spartans are off to a 1-1 start to the year after falling at 6A No. 2 Washburn Rural 52-41 on Tuesday and thumping Highland Park 59-21 last Friday.
Senior guard Gracie Gilpin has scored 40 of Emporia’s 100 points through two games. Junior forward Rebecca Snyder contributed 10 against Highland Park and sophomore guard Addie Kirmer scored 10 against Washburn Rural to complement Gilpin on offense.
As a team, the Spartans are shooting just a touch below 33% (32 of 97). More than half of their shots have come from 3-point distance and they’re hitting those at a rate of 33.3% (17 of 51).
The Emporia defense has forced 46 turnovers so far and held opponents to 34.6% (26 of 75) shooting from the floor, including 21% (4 of 19) from long-range.
The Vikings enter the game at 2-0 with lopsided wins over Junction City (62-12) and Topeka West (52-17). Seaman went 8-15 in 2020-21, including 49-29 and 37-29 losses to Emporia during the regular season.
However, the Vikings got the better of the Spartans in the sub-state championship game, winning 37-27 on Emporia’s home court to earn a spot in the state quarterfinal.
That loss ended the Spartans’ season and left a bad taste in their mouth. Head coach Carolyn Dorsey said she “felt like they took something from us and that’s still hard for me.”
“I’m ready to compete,” she said. “I hope the girls are as well.”
The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. and fans attending will be required to wear masks.
BOYS
Emporia sits at 0-2 on the boys side, falling first to Highland Park 79-45 last Friday and then to Washburn Rural 65-34 on Tuesday.
Junior Parker Leeds has led the Spartans with 16 points in each of their first two games. Sophomore Cooper Rech and freshman River Peters scored 13 and 11 respectively against Highland Park while Jacob Ortega had eight against Washburn Rural.
Emporia has shot 33.7% (28 of 83) but has been turnover prone, giving over possession 16 times in each game.
Opponents are shooting 57.4% (54 of 94) against the Spartans defense, which has forced 9.5 turnovers per game so far.
Seaman is 1-1 on the year, opening the season with an 80-63 loss to Junction City last Friday before beating Topeka West 69-59 on Tuesday. The Vikings went 13-9 last year with three wins against the Spartans.
Emporia head coach Beau Welch said that he thinks Seaman is one of the best teams in the Centennial League with three of the best players in the Centennial League.
However, with as young as his team is, Welch said the Spartans don’t need to worry about their opponent but rather they need to focus on themselves and getting better.
“For us, it’s about coming in tomorrow and figuring out a way to get better, coming in Thursday and figuring out a way to get better and then putting it on the floor on Friday and trying to compete and have a chance to win a game,” he said on Tuesday.
The boys game is scheduled to start around 7:30 p.m. after the conclusion of the girls game.
