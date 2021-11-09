Avary and Olivia Eckert both received all-state honors by the Kansas Golf Coaches Association. It is the first time that the Emporia High girls golf team has placed two on all-state teams in the same season.
Avary Eckert was named to the 5A second team after taking fifth at the state tournament and winning the individual Centennial League title.
Olivia Eckert earned a spot on the 5A honorable mention team after she placed 13th at state and finished fourth in the Centennial League.
As a team, the Spartans took second place in the Centennial League tournament and eighth at state.
Seaman’s Lois Deeter was named to the 5A first team, making her the only other Centennial League golfer to receive all-state honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.