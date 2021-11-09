State 2021 Avary and Olivia Medalists.jpg

Avary and Olivia Eckert became the first Spartan girls golfers to finish in the top 20 individually at state this season. Avary Eckert was named to the All-State second team and Olivia Eckert was honorable mention.

 Courtesy Rick Eckert

Avary and Olivia Eckert both received all-state honors by the Kansas Golf Coaches Association. It is the first time that the Emporia High girls golf team has placed two on all-state teams in the same season.

Avary Eckert was named to the 5A second team after taking fifth at the state tournament and winning the individual Centennial League title.

Olivia Eckert earned a spot on the 5A honorable mention team after she placed 13th at state and finished fourth in the Centennial League.

As a team, the Spartans took second place in the Centennial League tournament and eighth at state.

Seaman’s Lois Deeter was named to the 5A first team, making her the only other Centennial League golfer to receive all-state honors.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.