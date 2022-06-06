Courtesy ESU Athletics
The MIAA has announced its academic awards for the 2022 outdoor track and field seasons. Emporia State had a total of 59 student-athletes recognized for their work in the classroom at this time, highlighted by four Hornets earning the MIAA Academic Excellence Award. The 59 honorees are the most of any MIAA school during the outdoor season.
The trio of Ashley Cookson, Victoria Pettay and Kynzie Underwood for the women along with Jake Johnson for the men were on the MIAA Academic Excellence list. An MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipient must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of at least 4.00 at the certifying member institution. The honoree also must have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Cookson is a triple jumper for the Hornets and is an accounting major from Howard, Kan. Pettay is a multi-event competitor from Wamego, Kan. and is majoring in health & human performance. Underwood is also a multi-event competitor for the Hornets and is a biochemistry and molecular biology major from Wamego, Kan. Johnson is a hurdler from El Dorado, Kan. that is majoring in biology.
Alyssa Conway and Jack Watson were named MIAA Scholar-Athletes. Conway was the MIAA runner-up in the hammer and maintained a 3.98 undergrad and 4.00 graduate GPA in health and human performance. She is just a junior in eligibility. Watson was a sophomore member of the third place 4x400m relay team and has a 3.95 in health and physical education. A Scholar-Athlete is an individual that has a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.50 or better at the certifying member institution. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms. The student-athlete must also earn All-MIAA honors in the sport for the 2021 cross country season.
Emporia State had a total of 59 student-athletes named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll in track & field with 31 women and 28 men, both the highest number in the league. To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll list, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 or above at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of grades reported at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
True freshmen and other newcomers without two full terms of attendance will be announced later this summer.
The Emporia State women placed 46th in the team standings out of 65 teams that scored and 95 schools that had an entry at the Championships. There are a total of 255 NCAA Division II schools that sponsor women’s track and field. Emporia State has had either the men or women score in every NCAA Outdoor Championship meet since 1994, a span of 27 straight meets.
MIAA Women’s Academic Excellence Award
Ashley Cookson Sophomore 4.00 Accounting Howard, Kan.
Victoria Pettay Sophomore 4.00 Health & Human Performance Wamego, Kan.
Kynzie Underwood Sophomore 4.00 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Wamego, Kan.
MIAA Men’s Academic Excellence Award
Jake Johnson Sophomore 4.00 Biology El Dorado, Kan.
MIAA Women’s Scholar-Athlete
Alyssa Conway Graduate Student 3.98/4.00 Health & Human Performance Topeka, Kan.
MIAA Men’s Scholar-Athlete
Jack Watson Sophomore 3.95 Health & Physical Education Wamego, Kan.
MIAA Women’s Academic Honor Roll
Allie Barrett Graduate Student 3.99/4.00 Information Technology Independence, Mo.
Alyssa Conway Graduate Student 3.98/4.00 Health & Human Performance Topeka, Kan.
Erica Self Graduate Student 3.95/4.00 Business Administration Topeka, Kan.
Ashley Cookson Sophomore 4.00 Accounting Howard, Kan.
Victoria Pettay Sophomore 4.00 Health & Human Performance Wamego, Kan.
Kynzie Underwood Sophomore 4.00 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Wamego, Kan.
Claire Crawford Senior 3.99 Communication Osage City, Kan.
Grace Jacobs Sophomore 3.96 Social Science Rose Hill, Kan.
Makenzie Owings Sophomore 3.92 Nursing Maize, Kan.
Rylie Oshel Sophomore 3.91 Nursing Topeka, Kan.
Holly Brockmeier Sophomore 3.88 Elementary Education Hope, Kan.
Courtney Brierly Sophomore 3.85 Business Administration Mustang, Okla.
Brooke Flory Sophomore 3.84 Biology Pomona, Kan.
Caitlin McAndrew-Beckman Sophomore 3.82 Elementary Education Lawrence, Kan.
Megan McManis Sophomore 3.81 Biochemistry & Molecular Biology Kansas City, Mo.
Rebecca Froebe Sophomore 3.76 Marketing Lenexa, Kan.
Madeline Martin Sophomore 3.76 Business Administration Oklahoma City, Okla.
Libby Schurle Sophomore 3.75 Nursing Valley Center, Kan.
Mary Grace Lassiter Sophomore 3.68 Communication Edmond, Okla.
Hollie Marlow Sophomore 3.6 Physical Education Parsons, Kan.
Ashley Wildeman Sophomore 3.6 Business Administration Lawrence, Kan.
Madisynn Hair Sophomore 3.53 Nursing Cheney, Kan.
Kennedy Smith Sophomore 3.52 Health & Human Performance Owasso, Okla.
Elizabeth Schwerdtfeger Sophomore 3.43 Information Design Emporia, Kan.
Hannah Showalter Senior 3.39 Mathematics Andover, Kan.
Taylor Milleson Sophomore 3.38 Biology Emporia, Kan.
Kadaisha Mpwo Sophomore 3.38 Elementary Education Olathe, Kan.
Tatum Sefcik Sophomore 3.37 Crime & Delinquency Studies Kansas City, Mo.
Clarice Nichols Sophomore 3.25 Social Science Wichita, Kan.
Kaitlyn Karjala Graduate Student 3.22/4.00 Management Information Systems Emporia, Kan.
Hannah Reynolds Junior 3.08 Nursing Junction City, Kan.
MIAA Men’s Academic Honor Roll
Kaleb Barber Graduate Student 3.01/3.90 School Counseling Topeka, Kan.
Jake Johnson Sophomore 4.00 Biology El Dorado, Kan.
Tyler Swift Sophomore 3.99 Accounting Raymore, Mo.
Brice Helton Sophomore 3.98 Accounting Augusta, Kan.
Jack Watson Sophomore 3.95 Health & Physical Education Wamego, Kan.
Aaron Hunt Sophomore 3.92 Biology Copan, Okla.
Connor Young Sophomore 3.91 Chemistry Olathe, Kan.
Wyatt Seidel Senior 3.88 Nursing Eugene, Ore.
Calvin Morgan Sophomore 3.86 Marketing Tonganoxie, Kan.
Brayden Staab Sophomore 3.86 Business Administration Enid, Okla.
Yusef Elghizali Sophomore 3.73 Health & Physical Education Overland Park, Kan.
Garrett Meyer Sophomore 3.72 Computer Science El Dorado, Kan.
Josh Reuting Sophomore 3.57 Elementary Education Omaha, Neb.
Chase Rooney Sophomore 3.52 Marketing Spring Hill, Kan.
Hayden Goodpaster Senior 3.33 Business Administration Shawnee, Kan.
Matthew Maki Senior 3.32 Recreation Andover, Kan.
Colton Oshel Senior 3.26 Elementary Education Topeka, Kan.
Miles Lockridge Sophomore 3.25 Social Science Kansas City, Kan.
Jaime Diaz Sophomore 3.23 Physcial Education Olathe, Kan.
Brandon Wilkes Junior 3.23 Physcial Education Paola, Kan.
Davion Scott Junior 3.16 Marketing Kansas City, Kan.
Billy Ross Jr Sophomore 3.14 Marketing Oklahoma City, Okla.
Nathan Ewing Senior 3.13 Sport Leadership Spring Hill, Kan.
Devin Owings Sophomore 3.13 Biology Baldwin, Kan.
Aren Trost Sophomore 3.13 Information Design McPherson, Kan.
Carter Cox Sophomore 3.03 Earth Science Olpe, Kan.
Josiah Driggers Sophomore 3.01 Business Administration Hillsboro, Kan.
Tristan Howard Sophomore 3.00 Marketing Eureka, Kan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.