Time is ticking. In a few short weeks, Emporia voters will be faced with a choice: to vote for, or against, a $78 million school bond.
Now is the time to get informed about it.
The bond is intended to make some significant improvements and some new construction to Emporia schools.
The school district has already offered two town hall meetings to address details of the bond and offer patrons an opportunity to ask questions. There are only two meetings left before ballots are mailed out mid-August.
If you haven’t attended a meeting, mark one of these on your calendar now: 7:30 a.m. July 23 at Trusler Business Center, 719 Commercial St; 6 p.m. July 31 at EHS Library. Attendees can expect presentations from district administrators and HTK architects.
Seventy-eight-million dollars is a big investment in our schools, and with it comes an anticipated 2.9 increase in the mill levy. Voters shouldn’t blindly select “yes” or “no” without knowing the facts and asking questions like:
• Why is now a good time for the election?
• What exactly will this mean for my property taxes?
• How will this impact our schools?
• What specifically will the funds be spent on?
Our school board is giving our community every opportunity to learn about the bond and ask questions such as these before voting yes or no next month.
Casting a vote is every citizen’s responsibility, but it starts with being informed.
Ashley Walker
Editor
Interesting "Opinion" here, and one that probably won't appear when the district or architects discuss the "situation": http://www.emporiagazette.com/gaz/article_1aef99b6-a99d-11e9-ae8c-9b24a80c8af9.html I have noticed a few districts where student populations are not growing, yet they are expanding - something to think about. Also, the higher the taxes, the more it repels people/businesses from relocating to the area and possibly driving away the little (other than fastfood) businesses already present. Geesh, taxes are already high here, higher than many other areas.
