The Emporia High School boys soccer team cruised to a 10-0 win over Elyria Christian at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.
“I thought the guys put it all together tonight,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “I don’t enjoy scoring that many goals against a team, but I do enjoy scoring because we’ve had some trouble with that this season. I thought the guys handled themselves with class considering they were able to have a lot of space and we had some guys who scored for the first time at the varsity level, so I was really happy for that.”
Edwin Maciel recorded a hat trick, scoring the first goal of the game in the sixth minute. He also scored in the 33rd minute and the 65th minute.
Six different Spartans found the net, and Maciel thinks this team has multiple ways it can beat an opposing team offensively.
“We have been struggling to put goals in the back of the net all season, and I feel like we’re finally putting it together as a team,” Maciel said. “I think we’re special right now. We have multiple ways we can score goals right now and I think that will help us come the postseason.”
“100 percent,” Ibarra said when asked if the team was hitting its stride. “I think we’re finding out where everybody’s place is on the team. Obviously, adjustments have to be made during the games but we’re definitely peaking at the right time. You could say the easier part of our schedule is towards the end after that crazy four or five-game stretch where we were playing all 6A schools, so having some more time to get guys healthy and having fresh legs is important.”
Jefry Linares and Gio Garcilazo scored two goals each for Emporia, who took a 5-0 lead into the half. Kevin Magana scored with 39 seconds remaining in the first half and Carlos Zapata netted the final goal with 9:44 remaining as the game ended on a mercy rule.
Even goalkeeper Diego Reyes came out of the net and scored a goal on a penalty kick, his first varsity goal.
“Everyone wants to score, especially at home,” Ibarra said. “For him to score one goal, you could see in his emotions how much it meant to him and I’m really happy for him.”
Emporia (11-2) will play at Wichita South on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.