Edwin Maciel

Edwin Maciel recorded a hat trick for Emporia on Tuesday night.

 File photo

The Emporia High School boys soccer team cruised to a 10-0 win over Elyria Christian at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

“I thought the guys put it all together tonight,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “I don’t enjoy scoring that many goals against a team, but I do enjoy scoring because we’ve had some trouble with that this season. I thought the guys handled themselves with class considering they were able to have a lot of space and we had some guys who scored for the first time at the varsity level, so I was really happy for that.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.