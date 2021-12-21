Traffic in tiny Saffordville, northwest of Emporia, was much higher than usual on Sunday night as crowds traveled to view the live nativity hosted at Saffordville United Methodist Church.
Coordinator Kristen Studer said about 100 vehicles had driven through the nativity within the first hour. She estimated about 500 people were in those vehicles.
“Some of those cars were packed,” she said. “We’re excited to see everyone.”
The congregation put on the first live nativity last year when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of other holiday events.
“We couldn’t gather in-person last year, so we decided to do a live nativity in lieu of our Christmas Eve service,” Studer said. “We had such a positive response and people asking us to do it again, we decided to make it a tradition.”
The production was a large tableau featuring Mary and Joseph seated at the manger accompanied by a donkey, several angels and shepherds watching over a small flock of sheep and three kings with their camels. Travis Carmichael provided live music, playing Christmas hymns on a piano that was relocated to the church porch.
Grace Newland, a sophomore at Chase County High School, volunteered to be an angel for the second year, wrangling sheep and eight young angels and shepherds. She volunteers with the church’s youth ministry and thought it would be fun to do the nativity with some of the younger members of the church.
“It’s great to be with kids,” she said. “I love working with them.”
She was also looking forward to welcoming the community to the event.
“This is such a great tradition,” Newland said. “It’s fun seeing everyone coming through.”
Coordinator Tricia Schroer said that while the event was free, some people insisted on donations. The money will go toward more youth activities.
“[The nativity] is such a good way to get our youth involved in the church, we decided that any donations we receive tonight will be put toward the youth missions trip next summer,” she said.
