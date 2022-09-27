The Emporia Rotary Club hosted its first annual pickleball tournament at the Emporia Country Club pickleball courts on Sunday Morning.
Fourteen teams came out and each team donated $50 to participate. All proceeds went to Corky’s Cupboard, which is the food pantry at Emporia State University. The mission of Corky’s Cupboard is “to foster a healthy university community by providing temporary food assistance in an effort to alleviate hunger,” according to the Emporia State website. The only eligibility requirement for pantry users is they must be currently enrolled ESU students, and students are allowed to use the pantry once per week.
The teams were divided into two brackets, eight in one bracket and six in the other.
Rotary club president Rachael Correll came up with the idea to host a tournament, and she was happy with the turnout.
“I think this was a great turnout for the first year and it really shows Emporia has a great community that gets involved and helps out when we ask them to,” Correll said. “The Rotary Club tries to do fundraisers each year to give back to the community and I thought this would be a fun thing to do since pickleball is getting so big in Emporia.”
Correll noted that Erren Harter helped advertise on the radio and Bev Scott sent a mass email out to members of the Emporia pickleball community. She also mentioned that Corky’s Cupboard is a cause the Rotary Club enjoys supporting.
“As a club, we have tried to incorporate some of our funds to assist Corky’s Cupboard as we feel it is an important asset to the college,” Correll said. “This felt like a good opportunity to continue that effort.”
Brenda Kirk from Council Grove is one of those members and she was happy to come out and support the cause.
“We have so much fun and I enjoy playing with these people,” said Kirk, who has been playing pickleball for about five years. “This was for a great cause and it’s a beautiful morning, I mean what’s not to love?”
“I just wanted to come out and support the cause of raising money for Corky’s Cupboard,” added Greg Bachman from Emporia. “Pickleball is pretty new to me but coming out and playing in the tournament has been fun.”
Correll was excited about how things went and is grateful for the opportunity to host an event like this.
“I really appreciate Rotary for giving us the opportunities to do something like this and the community for being so willing to come out and help,” Correll said.
