ESU Bowl Game 2022

The Emporia State football team will be playing in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl for the second straight season.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State football will continue its season when it takes on Southeastern Oklahoma in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl for the second straight year.

“This group of young men deserve to play in a postseason game,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We came really close to getting into the playoffs and just didn’t get it done. But I know these guys are looking forward to going down there together to Texarkana and finishing this thing off the right way.”

