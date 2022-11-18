Emporia State football will continue its season when it takes on Southeastern Oklahoma in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl for the second straight year.
“This group of young men deserve to play in a postseason game,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “We came really close to getting into the playoffs and just didn’t get it done. But I know these guys are looking forward to going down there together to Texarkana and finishing this thing off the right way.”
It is a unique opportunity for the Hornets to play in the same game against the same team for the second straight year, but the Hornets did lose last year. Higgins wants a different outcome this time around.
“It is unique to play the same team which for us, that’s a good thing because we got beat last year,” Higgins said. “I know our guys are looking forward to playing them again.”
While Higgins had a good idea the team would get to play a postseason game for the seventh time in 10 years given their record, he is really excited for his seniors to have an opportunity to play one more game and wants to send them out with a win.
“I’m very excited [for our seniors] because they have earned that right,” Higgins said. “They worked really hard and showed great leadership throughout the season, especially when our backs were against the wall and we were sitting at 2-2. This truly is the last opportunity for this team to play a game together and I think everybody respects the seniors that we have. Ultimately, we want to send this group out with a W.”
The Hornets enter the game 8-3 on the year and are ranked No. 24 in the American Football Coaches Association National Poll. They lead the MIAA in total offense and are fourth in scoring offense. Quarterback Braden Gleason is sixth in the nation in points responsible for, eighth in passing yards and touchdowns, and ninth in total offense.
Defensively, ESU is third in the MIAA in total defense and fourth in scoring defense. The 21.2 points allowed per game are the fewest by the Hornets since 2003. Linebacker Dawson Hammes is fifth in the MIAA in total tackles. On special teams, the Hornets are second in the MIAA in net punting while Ross Brungardt is 13th in the nation in punting. Caden Dodson has hit 31 of 32 PATs and seven of eight field goals in the last seven games.
Southeastern Oklahoma State is 6-5 on the year. They are third in the Great American Conference in total and scoring offense. Daulton Hatley leads the GAC in passing yards and touchdown passes and is ranked third in the league in total offense. Defensively, Southeastern is ranked third in total defense and sixth in scoring defense. Maalik Hall leads the GAC in sacks and is ninth in the conference in tackles. Trey Keats is 40 of 47 on PATs this season and has gone ten of 13 on field goal attempts.
Kickoff from Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, Ark. will be at noon on Dec. 3.
