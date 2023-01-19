The Lady Hornets fell 86-54 against No. 19 Nebraska-Kearney at White Auditorium on Wednesday night.
The Lopers started the game scoring the first two points 90 seconds into the game before the Lady Hornets responded with six consecutive points. Threes from Tre'Zure Jobe and Ehlaina Hartman gave Emporia State a 6-2 lead at the 7:26 mark in the first quarter.
After Nebraska-Kearney tied the game at 6, Jobe scored on back-to-back possessions to restore the lead to 10-6 for the Lady Hornets with 5:09 remaining in the first quarter. Emporia State entered the media timeout leading the Lopers 10-9 with 4:45 remaining.
Emporia State held their final lead of the game with 2:54 remaining in the first quarter following a driving layup from Ehlaina Hartman to put the Lady Hornets ahead 12-11 over the Lopers. Nebraska-Kearney closed the first quarter outscoring Emporia State 7-3 as it led 18-15 after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Emporia State cut the deficit to one point on multiple occasions early on, with the latest following a Jobe three to cut the Loper lead to 23-22 with 6:57 remaining in the first half. The Lopers finished the final seven minutes of the first half on a 20-4 scoring run as they led the Lady Hornets 43-26 entering the halftime break.
Following the halftime break, the offensive struggles continued for the Lady Hornets as they managed just eight points in the quarter, shooting just 3-16 from the floor and 1-9 from beyond the arc. As a result, Nebraska-Kearney increased their advantage to 26 points as they led the Lady Hornets 60-34 entering the final quarter.
Emporia State regained its footing on the offensive end in the fourth quarter, as they scored 20 points on 8-15 shooting from the floor. The Lady Hornets were unable to limit the Loper offense in the final quarter as Nebraska-Kearney outscored Emporia State 26-20 in the fourth quarter.
Jobe led the Lady Hornets with 21 points while Ehlaina Hartman joined Jobe in double figures with 13 points in the game.
Emporia State (9-9, 4-8 MIAA) will remain at home as it takes on Fort Hays State on Sunday, Jan. 22 from White Auditorium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1:30 p.m.
