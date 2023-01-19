Tre’Zure Jobe

Tre’Zure Jobe scored 21 points for ESU against No. 19 Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday night.

 Josiah Driggers/ESU Athletics

The Lady Hornets fell 86-54 against No. 19 Nebraska-Kearney at White Auditorium on Wednesday night.

The Lopers started the game scoring the first two points 90 seconds into the game before the Lady Hornets responded with six consecutive points. Threes from Tre'Zure Jobe and Ehlaina Hartman gave Emporia State a 6-2 lead at the 7:26 mark in the first quarter.

