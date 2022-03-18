An injured bald eagle is recovering in Osage County after it landed on top of an Emporia home Thursday night.
Police spokesman Ray Mattas said the bird was found in east Emporia around 6:30 p.m. It was unable to fly far.
“It made it to a tree, but later fell to the ground,” Mattas said in a statement.
A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks game warden eventually took control of the eagle. Tanner Houk said Friday that he needed approval from his supervisors before commenting.
The David Traylor Zoo turned the eagle down.
“We made a conscious decision not to take it in,” zoo director Lisa Keith said Friday.
“With the avian flu as it is, we didn't want to take any chances.”
Keith noted she's not sure if the “bird flu,” as it's commonly called, led to the eagle's injury.
But she told KSNT-TV earlier this week that the zoo has moved some birds away from open-air exhibits as a precaution, so they don't interact with geese.
The zoo has two bald eagles in its wild bird collection, along with vultures and trumpeter swans.
Keith said it's not uncommon to find bald eagles in this part of Kansas now, although no nests were spotted anywhere in the state until 1989.
“They've made a good comeback,” she said. She recommends viewing them southwest of Emporia, especially during winter.
The nature group Friends of the Kaw estimates on its website that as many as 3,000 bald eagles stop in Kansas between November and late March.
