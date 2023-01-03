The only damage from Monday evening's storm in the Emporia area may have been to National Weather Service radar.
The radar site in Topeka went down before 3 a.m. Tuesday. It's not clear what led to the outage, but technicians planned to check it during the day.
Even though Emporia reached a level-two risk of severe storms during the afternoon, the airport recorded only 0.01 inches of rain Monday. Cottonwood Falls recorded no rain at all Monday.
A thunderstorm was “in vicinity” shortly before 6 p.m., according to hourly reports from Municipal Airport, but it apparently went around the rain gauge.
After patchy morning fog lifts, clouds should remain for most of Tuesday. But the risk of rain is over for the next several days. Sunshine should return Wednesday, with highs in the mid-40s expected through Thursday.
