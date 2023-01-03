NWS radar site - Topeka

The National Weather Service radar site in Topeka went down early Tuesday. It's not clear if overnight storms were the reason.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

The only damage from Monday evening's storm in the Emporia area may have been to National Weather Service radar.

The radar site in Topeka went down before 3 a.m. Tuesday. It's not clear what led to the outage, but technicians planned to check it during the day.

