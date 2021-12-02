TOPEKA – Braxton Higgins won the diving competition and qualified for state as the Emporia High swimming and diving team took 10th place at the Topeka West Invitational Wednesday.
Higgins notched a score of 247.35 in the first meet of his sophomore season. He was the 5A diving state champion in 2020-21.
In the swimming pool, the Spartans' 200-yard medley relay team of Maximus Kelly, Logan Woydziak, Milo Osvak and Rudy Bedolla took 13th with a time of 2:15.59. Bedolla, Woydziak, Will Walker and Cam Geitz placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.46. Geitz, Walker, Keller and Richard Dorneker finished 12th in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:37.23.
Bedolla finished 11th in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.36. He was followed by Geitz in 15th at 26.22 and Woydziak in 24th at 27.44.
Bedolla was also 14th in the 100-yard freestyle at 59.31. Geitz was 21st at 1:02.35 and Dorneker was 27th at 1:08.08.
Ovsak was 17th in the 200-yard IM at 3:13.72.
Broden Podrebarac placed 21st in the 500-yard freestyle at 8:35.71 and Finneas Reynolds was 22nd at 8:47.50.
Kelly finished 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:34.65.
Ovsak was 24th at 1:36.99 in the 100-yard breaststroke and Podrebarac was 27th at 1:39.85.
Walker, Kelly and Reynolds were 24th, 25th and 26th respectively in the 200-yard freestyle with times of 2:39.04, 2:58.09 and 3:02.04.
“It was a good first meet experience and there were a lot of very positive things we saw from all of the boys,” said Spartan head coach Jamie Dawson. “Now we start cleaning up a lot of things and building our skill sets so we can hopefully swim a whole meet with someone in every event and spot available.”
Emporia will return to action next Thursday at Campus.
