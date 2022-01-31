The Emporia Gazette
WICHITA – The Emporia High girls bowling team finished 10th at the Great Plains Tournament while the boys finished 13th over the weekend.
The tournament — which is the largest in the state — featured 31 teams on both the girls and boys sides.
Brittany Mohling bowled a 515 on the girls side to finish 31st out of 178 bowlers. She was followed by Olivia Boettcher in 33rd with 505 pins.
The Spartan girls scored a total of 4,225 pins.
Chase Swift bowled a 650, placing him 15th out of 182 boys bowlers. Khalil Sanchez scored 611 for 35th place and Colton Swift had 586 for 47th.
As a team, the Emporia boys picked up 5,026 pins.
The Spartans bowl at Manhattan on Monday.
