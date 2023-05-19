Four Emporia State women’s tennis players have been named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll for their efforts in the classroom. Caroline Henry, Anastasia Pesic, Andrea Santiago and Paige Stranghoner received the recognition from the conference office.
To be recognized on the Academic Honor Roll, one must have a grade point average used by the institution for purposes of NCAA academic certification of 3.00 at the certifying member institution. The individual must also have at least two terms of attendance at the certifying member institution, excluding summer terms.
Only players with at least two terms of attendance are recognized at this time. Freshmen and other newcomers will be recognized once final grades are posted.
Name Class GPA Major Hometown Caroline Henry Junior 3.69 Nursing Tulsa, Okla. Anastasia Pesic Sophomore 3.99 Business Data Analytics Boksburg, South Africa Andrea Santiago Sophomore 3.71 Biology Oaxaca, Mexico Paige Stranghoner Sophomore 3.87 Health & Human Performance Wichita, Kan.
