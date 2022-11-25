Rainfall map - 11.25.22

This map shows the chances for at least a half-inch of rain by Monday morning. The best chance will be along and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Wichita

Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter.

Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.

