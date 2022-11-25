Thanksgiving Day weather was a bit above normal in Emporia. The weekend may be cooler and wetter.
Municipal Airport had a high of 58 degrees Thursday, after some morning fog. That compares with a normal of 52. The low of 35 was above the normal of 30.
Cottonwood Falls reached 59 Thursday, from a low of 37.
Friday's forecast high in Emporia is a sun-heated 55. But Saturday offers a 50-50 chance for rain after noon, going up to 80% Saturday night.
How much rain could fall? The National Weather Service says Emporia has a 69% chance of receiving a half-inch of rain by Monday morning. Greenwood County's chance is higher at 82%.
The temperature should stay above freezing as the rain falls, with a Sunday morning low in the mid-30s. Sunshine should return Sunday, but the high will be below 50.
