Emporia’s big water line upgrade is entering a new phase. But that will mean a key intersection will close for one to two weeks.
A statement from the city Wednesday said that when the weather allows, West 12th Avenue and Chestnut will close so service connections can be made at Newman Regional Health and Emporia Place.
Drivers can move around the problem by using West Ninth Avenue or West 15th Avenue, as well as Garfield and Lawrence Streets.
“The Sixth Avenue mainline water main construction is complete,” Communications Manager Christine Johnson said, with paving completed Tuesday.
Yet there still are intersections to rebuild, between Lincoln and Woodland Streets. Contractors will do the south sides first, then the north sides. Some eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed while the work is performed.
