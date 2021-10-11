EL DORADO – The Emporia High girls cross country team placed first at El Dorado Saturday while the boys were fourth on a day highlighted by a total of five top 10 individual finishers.
Elizabeth Willhite won the girls race with a time of 20:12.21, nearly a full 33 seconds faster than the second-place finisher Chloe Clevenger of McPherson.
Sofia Ruvalcaba finished sixth at 21:08.42, Micah Sheffy-Harris was eighth at 21:19.72, Maryn True was 13th at 22:06.22, Avery Gutierrez was 15th at 22:13.27, Leanna Lewis was 21st at 22:44.31 and Allison Curtis was 30th at 23:15.94.
“The girls team has a lot of team chemistry and they're really starting to become a nice cross country team at just the right point in the season,” said Spartan head coach Mike Robinson. “They compete hard and they're highly coachable. A first-place finish today is a great way to head into the championship season.”
Jonathan Laudie finished fourth in the boys race at 17:12.63 and was followed by Daghyn True at 17:45.77.
Caden Wilson was 31st at 18:42.68, Michael Shi was 40th at 9:45.09 and Eli Hauff was 43rd at 19:48.69.
“The boys are remaining consistent,” Robinson said. “We can always count on Daghyn and Jon to be up in the front of the race, and our gap from runner two to two is closing, which has been a focus for them throughout most of the season. A fourth-place team finish with a couple of medalists is a solid day for this team.”
The Spartans will head to Milford State Park north of Junction City to compete in the Centennial League meet on Saturday.
