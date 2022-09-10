A music festival promoter in Emporia says he has enough porches. But he could use some more musicians.
“Every porch operates as a stage,” Joe Foster said Thursday night. “On that porch, you’ll have musicians play, typically an hour set.“
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 8:34 am
Foster is firing up the “Front Porch Music Festival” again, after a one-year break. He hopes to turn a neighborhood in west Emporia into a group of free concert stages on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Foster has four front porches confirmed, with the potential for three more. His estimated current talent count stands at 25-30.
“We’re getting people from Lawrence, Topeka, Wichita and Kansas City that want to come down and play,” he said.
But the broader purpose of the festival goes beyond music. It’s about building community.
“The idea is to create an environment to get people out in the neighborhood,” Foster explained. “I want these geographically located fairly close to one another. People can walk from one house to another... get to know your neighbors and hear live music.”
The festival Facebook page shows porches in an area from the 700 block of State Street to the 1100 block of Washington Street, Foster said one block on Neosho Street will be blocked for the day.
Foster added that he prefers playing music to people who are really interested in music, as opposed to gulping alcohol at a bar or picking up lattes at a coffee shop.
The porches could have more than music, depending on where you visit. Foster realizes children aren’t always interested in the songs.
“It’s good to have chalk and other things that they can interact with,” Foster said. Food trucks are possible as well.
The idea of a front porch concert is something other cities have tried, in places from Iowa to North Carolina. But Foster has never seen what they do, so he’s creating his own model.
Foster hopes this eventually will be an annual event. But he doesn’t want it to get too big.
“I think four to seven porches is a good size, for what we can manage,” Foster said. “I’ve really tried hard to keep it geographical, to just one part of the town, so it’s walkable.”
More information about the festival is being posted on a Facebook group page.
Foster noted his festival is not connected with the “Lyon County Front Porch Jammers” series, which typically occurs in rural locations.
