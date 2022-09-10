Foster and son.jpg

Joe Foster and his son perform during the 2020 Front Porch Music Festival. Foster is organizing the second edition of the festival in October.

 Courtesy photo

A music festival promoter in Emporia says he has enough porches. But he could use some more musicians.

“Every porch operates as a stage,” Joe Foster said Thursday night. “On that porch, you’ll have musicians play, typically an hour set.“

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.