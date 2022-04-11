Stunt dog trainer Chris Perondi, and his cast of rescue dogs, entertained an enthusiastic audience at Albert Taylor Hall Friday evening.
The Stunt Dog Experience showed off incredible stunts and behaviors performed by dogs. Tricks, big-air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs and athletic feats took center stage.
All of the dogs were rescues from around the nation. The show advocated spay and neutering, pet adoption, responsible pet ownership and spending more time with pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.