EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
All of the emergency responders and fire crews who responded to the Hornets Pointe fire and Wednesday’s blustery storm. The work you do is difficult and at times dangerous. I’m sure that sometimes it comes at you at inconvenient times, but without you, our community wouldn’t be the same. Thank you for the things you have to put up with in order to make Emporia and the surrounding area a safe place to live and work.
Timmerman Elementary teacher Stephanie Calderwood and her 25 second-graders, who spent Monday and Thursday evenings doing remodeling work at Shiloh Home of Hope. It was amazing to talk to those kids who, even at their young ages, understood exactly how important it is to take care of your community and the people in it.
Northern Heights High School bus driver John Price, who has recently completed 30 years of hauling kids to and from school and more than 1,200 athletic events, as well as serving as the scorekeeper and clock technician at those events. It’s clear that you love what you do and that the district is better off for having you. Here’s to 30 more years!
The Emporia High School boys and girls wrestling teams, which both took first place at their respective tournaments last Saturday. It’s awesome to see you taking care of business each time you take the mat and making other schools around the state fear that Spartan logo. Keep up the great work this weekend.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
