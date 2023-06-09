Emporia State officially introduced Brad Hill as its new head baseball coach on Thursday afternoon at the Sauder Alumni Center.
Hill, who will be just the fifth head coach in the last 50 years, is an Emporia State graduate himself and was an All-American during his time in Emporia.
“Our baseball program has such a proud, rich tradition,” Athletic Director David Spafford said. “As we looked at our program and our trajectory, we want to make sure we’re moving back in that direction. Finding someone who has that championship-caliber experience and knows how to get there, in addition to developing our players and making them better people, was important in this process. The great thing about this is we found one of our own and this is a really exciting time.”
Hill brings an impressive resume with him back to Emporia. He is the all-time winningest coach at both Central Missouri and Kansas State and has had 64 players selected in the MLB Draft – 46 at Kansas State and 18 at Central Missouri. He has taken 13 teams to the NCAA Tournament and has been to the Division II College World Series seven times, culminating with a National Championship in 2003. He hopes to bring that same level of success with him.
“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be back here in Hornet Land,” Hill said. “This is not something I ever thought could happen but I got a text message to see if I would be interested. This was the right time and place for me, and I could not be more excited to be back here.”
Hill said he has not met a lot of his players – they are out playing summer ball, “as they should be right now.” But rising senior and Emporia native Hayden Baumwart said he is excited for what’s to come.
“At Emporia State, we always preach tradition,” Baumwart said. “Hiring a guy that is from Emporia State is a big step. He already knows what we value here and we’re going to do the best we can to live up to those expectations. I got to see the resume like everybody else and I knew we were getting a great guy who is going to come in and get us to win ball games.”
Hill called his coaching style “hard and aggressive,” and said he wants his guys to work hard in practice so the games become easier. He is excited to be back in the MIAA and knows there are a lot of good coaches and teams in the conference.
Recruiting players never ends, and Hill noted he has already started trying to get players to come to Emporia. He knows the importance of getting players from in-state but also wants to be aware of players from other states who could help the program.
Regardless of where his players are from, Hill wants to emphasize team building away from the field so his players are comfortable when it comes to game time.
“I think it’s more that baseball players have a unique way to bond,” Hill said. “When I was here, we had kids from all over the place and we all seemed to have special ways to bond. When you get the kids here, we want to stress that camaraderie and team building, and becoming a family.”
While coaching is coaching no matter where you are, Hill knows what it means to put on the Emporia State “E” – Expectations and Excellence. He wants his players to feel the same way.
“I know what it’s like to put on that “E,’” Hill said. “When we stepped onto the field, we felt like we were the best and most prepared team, and we expected to win. It was a huge disappointment when we didn’t and I think the biggest thing is we want our kids to get that same feeling.”
