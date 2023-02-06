The Emporia High School bowling teams were at the Hutchinson Crusader Classic on Saturday.
The girls finished second with a team score of 2,551. Brittany Mohling had the high series of 538 for the Lady Spartans, good for third place. Darby Hauff also finished in the top 10 with a series of 522, good for sixth place.
