Lyon County Commissioners renewed the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan with the City of Olpe at its meeting Thursday.
Joyce Wilson, city clerk, said the plan has been beneficial to Olpe.
“We’ve had several renovations, we’ve had three or four new buildings, housing - it’s been good,” Wilson said.
The plan has helped Olpe tear down and replace buildings, renovate existing buildings and even build at least one new home on an empty lot.
“We’ve got some people interested in doing that, filling in empty spaces,” Wilson said. “We need more housing in Olpe.”
Commissioners approved a quote from Frank Black Pipe and Supply for around 1,200 feet of used 12.75” casing at $15.50/ft.
The casing is a standard pipe used for culverts, Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods said, and Frank Black Pipe and Supply is the only vendor Road and Bridge has been able to find that supplies the pipe.
The pipe will cost around $18,600 to be paid from the Road and Bridge Fund.
Commissioners also approved a solution for business parking around the LCAT bus facility.
On Sept. 8, Jarom and Michelle Smith of Justice Painting and Raise Your Paws met with commissioners to discuss the need for parking around their businesses.
On Thursday, commissioners voted to enter into a leasing agreement with Justice Painting for three spots for the cost of $240 per spot, per year in front of the bus facility. The leasing agreement will be reviewed yearly.
